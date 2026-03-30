KitKat heist in Europe: 12 tons comprising nearly 4 lakh KitKat bars stolen before Easter

A truck carrying hundreds of thousands of KitKat bars has disappeared in Europe just days before Easter, in a theft that has left both investigators and the chocolate maker searching for answers.

The shipment, comprising 413,793 units of a new KitKat range and weighing about 12 tons, was stolen on March 26 while en route from a factory in central Italy to distributors in Poland. The consignment was intended for markets across Europe.

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Parent company Nestlé said that "the vehicle and its load are still nowhere to be found", confirming that the entire shipment remains unaccounted for.

Company reacts with a nod to its slogan

In a statement, the company referenced the brand’s iconic tagline while addressing the incident.

"We’ve always encouraged people to have a break with KitKat," Nestlé said. "But it seems thieves have taken the message too literally and made a break with more than 12 tons of our chocolate."

Regarding recent press coverage pic.twitter.com/Huh4EnFV2J — KITKAT (@KITKAT) March 29, 2026

What was stolen

The missing consignment includes bars from KitKat’s new Formula One-themed line, introduced after the brand became the official F1 chocolate partner last year. The chocolates feature race car-inspired shapes while retaining the classic wafer-and-chocolate format.

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Rising concern over cargo theft

The company flagged the incident as part of a broader pattern affecting supply chains.

"Whilst we appreciate the criminals’ exceptional taste, the fact remains that cargo theft is an escalating issue for businesses of all sizes," it said. "With more sophisticated schemes being deployed on a regular basis, we have chosen to go public with our own experience in the hope that it raises awareness of an increasingly common criminal trend."

Tracking and investigation underway

Nestlé said the stolen products could potentially appear in unofficial markets but added that each unit can be traced using batch codes printed on the packaging.

Consumers, retailers and wholesalers can scan these codes to verify whether a product is part of the missing shipment. If identified, the system will guide users on reporting it to the company, which will then inform authorities.

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"We are working closely with local authorities and supply chain partners to investigate," KitKat said. "The good news: there are no concerns for consumer safety, and supply is not affected."