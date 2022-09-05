Liz Truss defeats Rishi Sunak to become new British Prime Minister

UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss has become the new British Prime Minister. She will succeed ousted PM Boris Johnson. Truss defeated her rival Indian-origin chancellor Rishi Sunak.

Sunak was a clear frontrunner throughout in the race to succeed Johnson, who was unceremoniously ousted from the 10 Downing Street - the official residence of Prime Minister. However, Truss was expected to trump Sunak to win the prime ministerial race.

A day before the result, which Sunak sensed he was losing, the former chancellor said he was would support the next prime minister. "I look forward to supporting the Conservative government in whatever capacity," he said when asked about his future plans if loses the race to Truss.

"I am honoured to be elected Leader of the Conservative Party. Thank you for putting your trust in me to lead and deliver for our great country. I will take bold action to get all of us through these tough times, grow our economy, and unleash the United Kingdom’s potential," Truss said soon after she was announced as the winner of the race that went on for over two months.

She in another tweet said: "I have a bold vision for our country and economy. I'm ready to deliver as Prime Minister from day one."