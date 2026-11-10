Longest coastlines in the world: Canada leads with over 2 lakh km, India ranks 13th

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Top 15 countries with the longest coastlines

Canada tops the global ranking

Canada leads the ranking by a significant margin, with 202,080 km of coastline. Its extensive shoreline stretches along the Atlantic, Pacific and Arctic oceans and includes numerous islands, bays and channels. The country's Arctic coastline contributes substantially to its overall length.

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Norway ranks second with 99,083 km, owing to its distinctive geography, including deep fjords and numerous coastal islands. Indonesia takes third place with 58,133 km, reflecting its archipelagic structure and thousands of islands spread across Southeast Asia.

Russia ranks fourth with 37,653 km, followed by the Philippines in fifth place with 36,289 km. Both countries have extensive coastlines shaped by their geographical size and island formations.

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India ranks 13th with 11,099 km of coastline

India ranks 13th among the countries with the longest coastlines, with a revised measurement of 11,099 km. The figure is considerably higher than the previously reported coastline length of approximately 7,516.6 km.

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The revision reflects changes in measurement methodology and the reassessment of coastal features, rather than any physical expansion of India's coastline.

India's coastline runs along the Arabian Sea in the west, the Bay of Bengal in the east and the Indian Ocean in the south. It encompasses several coastal states and union territories, along with island territories such as the Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Lakshadweep.

The coastline plays an important role in India's economy, supporting maritime trade, fishing, tourism and port infrastructure. Major ports and coastal industrial centres also contribute to the country's domestic and international trade networks.