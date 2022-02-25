Love in the time of war: Russian troops send Tinder requests to Ukrainian women

All's fair in love and war, as the popular saying goes. And nowhere is the truth of this adage more presciently felt than in Ukraine. As per a report by the British tabloid The Sun, Russian troops have started sending requests and messages to Ukrainian women on the dating app, Tinder.

The dating app has a ‘places’ option whereby you can find matches and send messages to people who are or have been near your location. According to the report mentioned by The Sun, many Russian soldiers have come into the range of Ukrainian users on the dating app after crossing into the neighboring country at its border points.

The soldiers have entered the range after the Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered a full-scale invasion of Ukraine, defying Western and NATO calls for a diplomatic solution to the crisis.



The Sun reported that Dasha Synelnikova received snaps of dozens of Russians when she set her location to Kharkiv on Tinder yesterday.



Dasha, 33, told The Sun, “I actually live in Kyiv but changed my location settings to Kharkiv after a friend told me there were Russian troops all over Tinder."



In an hour, Dasha’s Tinder trawl was full of Russian admirers, all appearing to be among Putin’s force massing north of Kharkiv.



In one of the chat encounters was a 31-year-old Andrei, posing with his Kalashnikov rifle in full combat gear and helmet.



When Dasha asked him whether he was a Russian soldier, he replied with a cheeky “gif” video of Hollywood star Jim Carrey, as if to say: “Oops!”



Dasha said, “These guys are just the same as anyone else on Tinder — they want love or companionship,” The Sun quoted the woman as saying.

