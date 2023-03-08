Man ordered to compensate ex-wife for unpaid housework during marriage, here's how much

A Spanish court has made a landmark ruling ordering a man to pay his ex-wife over 2,00,000 euros for 25 years of unpaid domestic labour. The ruling, which is based on the minimum wage throughout their marriage, was announced on Tuesday and has been widely reported in the media.

The court in the southern Andalusia region ordered the man to pay his ex-wife "204,624.86 euros (Rs 1.77 crore), calculating the figure based on the annual minimum wage". The couple had two daughters and were married under a separation of property regime, which meant that each party's earnings were considered their own. This left the wife with no access to any of the wealth acquired through years of partnership.

According to legal papers, the wife had dedicated herself "to essentially working in the home, which meant looking after the home and the family and all that involves". The breakdown of what she would have earned annually for the years between June 1995 and December 2020 was also provided.

In addition to the lump sum payment, the ex-husband was ordered to pay a monthly childcare allowance for the daughters, one of whom is a minor while the other is over 18.

The woman, who has not been named, spoke to Cadena Ser radio and said that her husband did not allow her to work outside the home, although he did let her work at the gyms he owned, where she handled "public relations and acted as a monitor". She said that she was "very happy" with the sentence, which she believed was "very well deserved".

"He made me take on the specific role of doing domestic chores, to the extent that I was in a place where I couldn't really do much else," she said.

This ruling is being hailed as a significant victory for women's rights and for recognition of the value of unpaid domestic labour. It is expected to have implications for similar cases in the future, and it may lead to a broader discussion about the need for reforms to protect women's rights in cases of divorce or separation.

