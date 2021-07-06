Missing Russian plane with 28 passengers had crashed; no survivors found

A Russian plane with 28 people on board went missing in Kamchatka peninsula in the country’s far east region on Tuesday. Russian news agencies cited rescue officials and said that plane AN-26 crashed and there were no survivors.

The plane lost contact with air traffic control while it was attempting to land. The flight was en route from regional capital Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky to the village of Palana in the northern part of the peninsula. It lost contact during the flight.

Rescue teams were sent to the area who confirmed the crash. The weather in the area was cloudy, according to the local meteorology centre. The Antonov An-26 twin-engined turboprop is believed to have crashed into a cliff as it was preparing to land in poor visibility conditions.

The plane had 22 passengers and six crew members on board. Olga Mokhireva, the mayor of Palana, was among the passengers, the TASS agency quoted local authorities as saying.

An Antonov-28, a similar plane, slammed into a Kamchatka forest in 2012 in a crash that killed 10 people along the same route. Investigators said both pilots were drunk at the time of the crash.



