Nepal calls for peace in region, dialogue between India and Pakistan

Nepal has asked India and Pakistan to come together for dialogue and resolve the ongoing tussle between them. Two nuclear powers engaged in aerial engagements today as Pakistan violated Indian airspace in response to a precise, non-military aerial attack on terror launch pads in its territory. Nepal, as the current SAARC Chair, said that it is concerned about the prevalent tensions between India and Pakistan in the wake of Pulwama terror attack.

"As current Chair of SAARC, Nepal calls on both sides to exercise utmost restraint and not engage in actions that would threaten peace and security in the region; also urges them to seek solution through dialogue and peaceful means in order to ease tension," a statement by Nepal Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

In 2016, India had boycotted the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation Summit after the Uri terror attacks, saying that terror and talks cannot go hand in hand, and the remaining members of the bloc had followed suit. India once again has been trying to create diplomatic pressure on Pakistan after the Pulwama terror attack.

The Indian Air Force had launched air strikes yesterday to demolish terrorist camps in Balakot, Chakothi and Muzaffarabad regions of Pakistan, without advancing on military and civilian targets. Pakistan had vowed retaliation against the non-military attack and violated Indian airspace multiple times today. Pakistan Air Force aircraft also targeted military establishments in India, MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said in a briefing today.