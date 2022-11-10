Nine Indians among 10 dead in a fire in Maldives

At least 10 people were killed and several others injured on Thursday after a fire engulfed a cramped lodging. The lodging mostly had foreign workers, working in Maldives’ capital Male.

Officials stated that 10 bodies were recovered from the upper floor of a building that was destroyed in a fire. The blaze originated in the ground-floor vehicle repair garage.

A fire service official told news agency AFP that they found 10 bodies in the fire that took four hours to douse. Nine of those 10 were Indians and one was a Bangladesh national.

The Indian High Commission in Maldives said that they were working with the authorities. “We are deeply saddened by the tragic fire incident in Malé which has caused loss of lives, including reportedly of Indian nationals. We are in close contact with the Maldivian authorities,” it said.

We are deeply saddened by the tragic fire incident in Malé which has caused loss of lives, including reportedly of Indian nationals.



We are in close contact with the Maldivian authorities.



For any assistance, HCI can be reached on following numbers:

+9607361452 ; +9607790701 — India in Maldives (@HCIMaldives) November 10, 2022

The National Disaster Management Authority of Maldives said that it has established an evacuation center in Maafannu Stadium for those displaced and affected by the fire. “Arrangements are being made to provide relief assistance and support,” it said.

The tragic incident has shone the light on the conditions of foreign workers in the archipelago, garnering criticism from Maldivian political parties.

Foreign workers form about half of Male’s 250,000 population. Most of these workers are from Bangladesh, India, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

Male, one of the most preferred holiday destinations in the world, is also one of the world’s most densely populated cities.

Also read: WATCH: Massive fire breaks out at skyscraper near Burj Khalifa in Dubai