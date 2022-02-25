‘No point in talking’: Here’s what Garry Kasparov suggests on Ukraine crisis

Chess grandmaster and Chairman of the Human Rights Foundation Garry Kasparov has suggested a few steps that could be helpful in handling the conflict between Russia and Ukraine that continues to worsen by the minute. Kasparov said that after years of warnings that fell on deaf ears and hearing “Garry, you were right!” all day today, he is going to repeat his recommendations to stop this war.



Some of his recommendations included supporting Ukraine militarily immediately with everything like weapons, intelligence and cyber security. He added that Russia’s finances and that of those in Putin’s close circle shall be seized and countries should consider recalling their ambassadors from the country as “there is no point in talking”.



The chess legend said that the new message that the world should give to Russia should be “stop or be isolated completely”, while adding that all elements of “Putin’s global propaganda machine” should be banned. He added that these should be turned off, shut down and sent to home in order to thwart the “dictator” from spreading falsehoods and hate.

Ok, after years of warnings were ignored and hearing "Garry, you were right!" all damn day today, I'll repeat what I said in 2014: Stop telling me I was right and listen to what I'm saying now. My recommendations follow: 1/5 — Garry Kasparov (@Kasparov63) February 24, 2022

He further stated, “Expose and act against Putin’s lackeys in the free world. If Schröder and his ilk continue to work for Putin, bring charges. Ask the owners and advertisers of networks platforming Putin propagandists like Carlson why they allow it.” He said that the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) needs to be pressured to increase production and reopen Keystone to replace Russian oil and gas as it is not environment friendly.



Kasparov ended with, “Cannot ignore the political 5th column of Putinists, from the far right and left in EU to the tankies and Trump and his GOP followers in the US. They may have the right to support a brutal dictator’s war in order to criticize Biden, but it’s disgusting and anti-American. Do not forget.”

