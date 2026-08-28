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Not US, not Canada: This country is the world's best for women; Here's what makes it No. 1

Not US, not Canada: This country is the world's best for women; Here's what makes it No. 1

The data presented here is according to the latest Women, Peace and Security (WPS) Index released by the Georgetown Institute for Women, Peace and Security, as reported by Visual Capitalist.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Aug 28, 2026 10:00 AM IST
Not US, not Canada: This country is the world's best for women; Here's what makes it No. 1Ranked: The Best and Worst Countries for Women

When it comes to how women are treated, where you're born can mean the difference between a life of opportunity and a fight for basic safety — and a new global ranking shows that divide is only getting sharper. An international index has now scored every country on women's inclusion, justice, and security, and the picture it paints is starkly uneven. The result is a world split in two: a handful of countries scoring near-perfect marks, and others scoring barely above zero..

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Here's where every nation stands

The data presented here is according to the latest Women, Peace and Security (WPS) Index released by the Georgetown Institute for Women, Peace and Security.

ALSO READ: 'One of safest places in world for women & children': Brett Lee explains why he chose Dubai over Australia 

Nordic Nations Dominate Top 11

The index, which evaluates 181 countries across 13 indicators spanning women's inclusion, justice, and security, places Denmark first with a score of 0.94 out of 1.0. All five of the top-ranked nations are Nordic, with Iceland (0.93), Norway (0.92), Sweden (0.92), and Finland (0.92) rounding out the top five.

Rank Country WPS Index Score
1 Denmark 0.94
2 Iceland 0.93
3 Norway 0.92
4 Sweden 0.92
5 Finland 0.92
6 Luxembourg 0.92
7 Belgium 0.91
8 Netherlands 0.91
9 Austria 0.90
10 New Zealand 0.90
11 Austraila  0.90

Europe accounts for 25 of the 35 highest-scoring countries, while New Zealand and Australia are the highest-ranked nations outside Europe. Canada scored 0.89, while the United States ranked 31st at 0.84.

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Conflict Zones at the Bottom

At the other end of the index, Afghanistan ranks last with a score of 0.28, followed by Yemen (0.32), the Central African Republic (0.36), and Syria (0.36). Conflict-affected nations dominate the bottom, with Africa accounting for roughly two-thirds of the 35 lowest-scoring countries.

Rank (from bottom) Country WPS Index Score
181 Afghanistan 0.28
180 Yemen 0.32
179 Central African Republic 0.36
178 Syria 0.36

The report highlights that just 7% of Afghan women are employed compared with 84% of men, illustrating restrictions extending beyond physical safety. However, the index also warns that global progress in women's status is stagnating, despite strong performances from Nordic nations.

ALSO READ: Global Peace Index 2026: These 10 countries feel like Earth’s safest escapes

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

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Published on: Aug 28, 2026 10:00 AM IST
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