Not US, not Canada: This country is the world's best for women; Here's what makes it No. 1

The data presented here is according to the latest Women, Peace and Security (WPS) Index released by the Georgetown Institute for Women, Peace and Security.

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Nordic Nations Dominate Top 11

The index, which evaluates 181 countries across 13 indicators spanning women's inclusion, justice, and security, places Denmark first with a score of 0.94 out of 1.0. All five of the top-ranked nations are Nordic, with Iceland (0.93), Norway (0.92), Sweden (0.92), and Finland (0.92) rounding out the top five.

Rank Country WPS Index Score 1 Denmark 0.94 2 Iceland 0.93 3 Norway 0.92 4 Sweden 0.92 5 Finland 0.92 6 Luxembourg 0.92 7 Belgium 0.91 8 Netherlands 0.91 9 Austria 0.90 10 New Zealand 0.90 11 Austraila 0.90

Europe accounts for 25 of the 35 highest-scoring countries, while New Zealand and Australia are the highest-ranked nations outside Europe. Canada scored 0.89, while the United States ranked 31st at 0.84.

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Conflict Zones at the Bottom

At the other end of the index, Afghanistan ranks last with a score of 0.28, followed by Yemen (0.32), the Central African Republic (0.36), and Syria (0.36). Conflict-affected nations dominate the bottom, with Africa accounting for roughly two-thirds of the 35 lowest-scoring countries.

Rank (from bottom) Country WPS Index Score 181 Afghanistan 0.28 180 Yemen 0.32 179 Central African Republic 0.36 178 Syria 0.36

The report highlights that just 7% of Afghan women are employed compared with 84% of men, illustrating restrictions extending beyond physical safety. However, the index also warns that global progress in women's status is stagnating, despite strong performances from Nordic nations.

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