OECD sees limited impact of Evergrande crisis

Chinese authorities have the capacity to keep the debt crisis at property developer Evergrande in check and the broader fallout should be limited, OECD chief economist Laurence Boone said on Tuesday.

"We think that the Chinese authorities do have the fiscal and monetary capacity to buffer the shock," Boone told a news conference on the OECD's latest economic forecasts.

"The impact here would be fairly limited except for obviously some special companies," she added.