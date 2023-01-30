32 killed, 147 injured in blast at mosque in Pakistan's Peshawar

At least 32 people were killed and 147 injured in a blast at a mosque in Pakistan's Peshawar. The blast took place in the city's Police Lines area at around 1:40 pm, according to the Pakistan-based daily Dawn.

An emergency has been imposed at hospitals across the city and injured persons are being provided the best medical facilities, Peshawar Police Commissioner Riaz Mehsood told Dawn.

Geo News reported that a 'suicide attacker' blew himself up inside the mosque during prayers. The suicide attacker was reportedly present in the front row during the prayers when he exploded himself. The blast took place as Zuhr prayers were being offered.

Following the explosion, a portion of the building collapsed and several people — especially those standing in the front row during the prayers — were believed to be under it, Dawn reported.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif strongly condemned the blast and said the attackers behind the incident 'have nothing to do with Islam'. He said terrorists want to create fear by targeting those who perform the duty of defending Pakistan. Sharif promised that people's sacrifices will not go in vain. "The entire nation is standing united against the menace of terrorism," he said.

Former Prime Minister Imran Khan also condemned the 'terrorist suicide attack' and expressed sympathies with the families of the victims. "It is imperative we improve our intelligence gathering & properly equip our police forces to combat the growing threat of terrorism," he added.

Strongly condemn the terrorist suicide attack in police lines mosque Peshawar during prayers. My prayers & condolences go to victims families. It is imperative we improve our intelligence gathering & properly equip our police forces to combat the growing threat of terrorism. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) January 30, 2023

After the blast in Peshawar, the Islamabad Police issued high-alert orders in the capital city. The city police in a tweet said checking has been increased at all entry and exit points. Monitoring was being done and snipers have been deployed at important ports and buildings, the police said.

پشاور میں دھماکہ۔



آئی جی اسلام آباد ڈاکٹر اکبر ناصر خاں نے اسلام آباد میں سکیورٹی ہائی الرٹ کے احکامات جاری کردئیے۔



تمام داخلی و خارجی راستوں پر چیکنگ بڑھا دی گئی۔



سیف سٹی کے ذریعے مانیٹرنگ کی جارہی ہے۔



اہم ناکہ جات اور عمارتوں پر سنائپرز تعینات کر دیے گئے ہیں۔⏬ — Islamabad Police (@ICT_Police) January 30, 2023

In March last year, a suicide blast hast struck a Shia mosque in Peshawar's Kocha Risaldar area in which at least 56 people were killed and 194 were injured.