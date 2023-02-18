Pakistan sent back same relief goods to earthquake-hit Turkey it received in 2022: Report

Pakistan has reportedly dispatched the same relief supplies sent to them by Turkey during the 2022 floods as quake aid following the 7.8-magnitude earthquake that hit Turkey and Syria on February 6.

A Pakistan-based journalist said that recently Islamabad had sent C-130 planes with relief supplies and rescue personnel to the quake-hit areas of Turkey. The relief materials sent by Pakistan were the ones that Turkey sent to the Sindh province when the region was hit by floods in 2022, journalist Shahid Masood said on the Pakistan-based GNN news channel.

Masood claimed that Pakistan repackaged the same relief goods and sent them back to Turkey in the name of quake aid.

This has come as a major embarrassment for Pakistan as Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was personally monitoring the relief and rescue operations which were to be sent to Turkey.

Pakistan Prime Minister Sharif and foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had plans to visit Turkey two days after the earthquake hit, but the Turkey government asked them to postpone their visit as the government was busy with rescue and relief operations.

Taking to Twitter, Sharif said Turkey helped them immensely during the earthquake of 2005 and the flood of 2010.

"The people of Pakistan cannot forget that Turkey took swift action to help us during the earthquake of 2005 and the flood of 2010. The concept of brotherhood in Islam connects us with a unique bond with which we share each other's pain," Sharif wrote on Twitter.

Natural disasters as the earthquake in Türkiye & Syria are beyond the capacity of any single government to handle. No country, howsoever resourceful, can deal with devastation of this magnitude. It is time the world came forward & extended support to the suffering humanity. https://t.co/L1PA8NoSY4 — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) February 16, 2023

On Friday, Pakistan's NDMA tweeted extensively on the aid it has offered to Turkey so far. "21 containers loaded with relief goods for #QuakeHitTurkiyeSyria reached Taftan. The load includes winterised tents, blankets, and other essential articles," it said. "2 consignments through PAF C130 and Turkish Cargo are also dispatched carrying essentials from Lahore.

21 containers loaded with relief goods for #QuakeHitTurkiyeSyria reached Taftan. The load includes winterised tents, blankets and other essential articles. pic.twitter.com/e5bgjpPwag — NDMA PAKISTAN (@ndmapk) February 17, 2023

@ndmapk will send more relief assistance via all means of transportation to the affected people of both countries," it added in another tweet.

2 consignments through PAF C130 and Turkish Cargo are also dispatched carrying essentials from Lahore. @ndmapk will send more relief assisstance via all means of transportation to the affected people of both countries. pic.twitter.com/z5TXVp9uWn — NDMA PAKISTAN (@ndmapk) February 17, 2023

