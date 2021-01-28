Pakistani Supreme Court acquits man accused in Daniel Pearl's murder

Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives
Pakistan's Supreme Court has ordered the release of a Pakistani man convicted and later acquitted in the gruesome beheading of American journalist Daniel Pearl in 2002.
The court also dismissed an appeal of Ahmad Saeed Omar Sheikh's acquittal by Pearl's family. Sheikh has been on death row since his conviction in the death of Pearl in 2002.
Also read: Bernie Sanders mitten-clad look raises $1.8 mn for charity
Copyright©2021 Living Media India Limited. For reprint rights: Syndications Today