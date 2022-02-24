Panic in eastern Ukrainian city Kharkiv, more explosions heard: Report

Panic gripped the eastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv on Thursday and many people were trying to leave and explosions could be heard from the city, a witness told Reuters by telephone.

The witness, who asked not to be named, said the windows in his apartment block in the city's east had been shaking from the blasts.

