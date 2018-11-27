Pilot falls asleep on plane, misses destination

If you have fallen asleep on the Metro and missed your destination, then you are not alone. Imagine being a pilot of a plane and falling asleep only to wake up after you missed your destination. That's what happened onboard a small plane that overshot its pits strop in Australia by almost 50 km. The safety officials said that the pilot fell asleep in the cockpit.

The freight flight was on its way from Devonport to King Island in Tasmania on November 8 when the incident happened. The pilot was the only person onboard.

The incident has been classified as a case of "incapacitation" and is being investigated by the Australian Transport Safety Bureau (ATSB), as mentioned in a report in BBC. Officials have not divulged how the pilot woke up before landing the plane safely.

"The ATSB is investigating a pilot incapacitation involving a Piper PA-31, VH-TWU, operated by Vortex Air, near King Island Airport, Tasmania on 8 November 2018. During the cruise, the pilot fell asleep, resulting in the aircraft overflying King Island by 46 kilometres," the ATSB said in a statement. ATSB has called the case "serious".

Australia has strict rules relating to pilot fatigue. Aviation experts are also of the view that no one should be flying planes in such a state of fatigue.

According to reports, it was one of the seven flights made by the plane that day.

ATSB will interview the pilot and review operating procedures. They will release a report next year.

As found in a British Airline Pilots' Association poll in 2013, more than half of pilots have admitted to falling asleep while in a plane. About 56% admitted that they slept on the flight deck, while 29% admitted to have found the co-pilot also sleeping.