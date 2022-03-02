PM Modi dials Putin, discusses safe evacuation of Indian nationals from Ukraine

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday spoke on phone with Russian President Vladimir Putin amid rising tensions in Ukraine following Russian invasion.

“The leaders reviewed the situation in Ukraine, especially in Kharkiv where many Indian students are stuck. They discussed the safe evacuation of the Indian nationals from the conflict areas,” a release from the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said.



Earlier today, PM Modi chaired a high-level meeting on the Ukraine crisis as India stepped up its efforts to evacuate its citizens, mostly students, from the country under attack from Russia. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, his Cabinet colleague Piyush Goyal and senior officials attended the meeting.

Modi has held a series of meetings since Sunday to spearhead India's efforts to safely bring back its nationals, asserting that this is his government's top priority.

Meanwhile, the Indian embassy in Ukraine asked all Indian nationals to leave Kharkiv immediately to safe zones or further westwards.

The Ministry of External Affairs has assured that every Indian citizen will be brought back from Ukraine.