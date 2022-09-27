PM Modi meets Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida ahead of Shinzo Abe’s state funeral

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met his Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida in Tokyo ahead of former premier Shinzo Abe’s state funeral today. During the course of this meeting, both the heads of states recounted their times with Abe, India’s ties with Japan under Abe’s regime and the future of bilateral relations between the two countries.

“Today we are meeting in this hour of sorrow. The last time I came I had a long conversation with former Japanese PM Shinzo Abe. India is missing Shinzo Abe and remembering him and Japan,” Prime Minister Modi said during his bilateral with Kishida.

He added, “I’ve faith that under your leadership, India-Japan relations will deepen and scale new heights and we will be able to play an appropriate role in solving the problems of the world.”

Abe’s state funeral will be held today amid top-level security measures and in the presence of over 18,000 personnel. Police officials are also taking precautions to ensure there are no security issues as Abe was shot in police presence when he was addressing the public.

PM @narendramodi met Japanese PM @kishida230 & extended his deepest condolences on the untimely demise of former PM Shinzo Abe.



Also had a useful exchange on further enhancing bilateral relations and working together towards realization of a free, open & inclusive IndoPacific.



(Source: DD) pic.twitter.com/DGIv4RaDNy — ANI (@ANI) September 27, 2022

His funeral service will last around one-and-a-half hours after which the Japanese national anthem will be played. Prime Minister Kishida and other high-level delegates will also deliver commemorative speeches. Japanese royal family will also pay its last respects to the departed leader. While Emperor Naruhito will not be present, the royal family’s envoys will pay tributes.

Kishida is facing widespread criticism for organising Abe’s state funeral amid controversy about him and the party’s decades-long relations with Unification Church, the ultra-conservative force accused of collecting huge donations by brainwashing adherents. This is expected to cost more than $11 million, as per news agency ANI.

Abe, the former Japanese premier, passed away after he was shot while giving a campaign speech in Nara, a southern Japanese city.

