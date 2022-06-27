PM Modi meets President Biden, Macron among others at G7 Summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has met US President Joe Biden, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and the President of France, Emmanuel Macron, among other world leaders, at the G7 summit in Germany on Monday.

The Prime Minister is in Germany for a two-day visit, during which he will attend the G7 summit and hold discussions with the leaders of the influential group and its partners about issues including energy, food security, counterterrorism, the environment, and democracy.

Sharing a photo of the world leaders, the Indian Prime Minister tweeted, “At the G-7 Summit with world leaders.”

At the G-7 Summit with world leaders. pic.twitter.com/O1bgHEWQCG — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 27, 2022

PM Narendra Modi was welcomed by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz when he arrived at the summit venue at Schloss Elmau in Germany. The summit is being hosted by Germany in its capacity as the chair of G7.

Earlier, the Indian Prime Minister also held a meeting with Argentinian President Alberto Fernandez on the margins of the G7 Summit on Sunday. In the meeting, the two leaders reportedly discussed various issues like trade and investment, defence cooperation, agriculture, climate action and food security between the two nations.

PM Narendra Modi also shared a photo of the duo, further elaborating on the meeting between the leaders by adding, “Reviewed the full range of the India-Argentina friendship during the very productive meeting with President @alferdez in Munich. Stronger cooperation between our nations will greatly benefit our people.”

Reviewed the full range of the India-Argentina friendship during the very productive meeting with President @alferdez in Munich. Stronger cooperation between our nations will greatly benefit our people. pic.twitter.com/bBe32Wg850 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 26, 2022

Apart from India, Germany as the host of this year’s G7 summit also invited Argentina, Indonesia, Senegal, and South Africa as guest participants for the summit in an effort to recognise the democracies of the global south as its allies.

