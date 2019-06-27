President Trump says India's recent tariff hike unacceptable

U.S. President Donald Trump looks forward to speaking with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi about a recent increase in its already high tariffs against the United States, he said on the social network Twitter on Thursday.

I look forward to speaking with Prime Minister Modi about the fact that India, for years having put very high Tariffs against the United States, just recently increased the Tariffs even further. This is unacceptable and the Tariffs must be withdrawn! - Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 27, 2019

"This is unacceptable and the tariffs must be withdrawn," Trump added.

