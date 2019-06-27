scorecardresearch
President Trump says India's recent tariff hike unacceptable

U.S. President Donald Trump looks forward to speaking with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi about a recent increase in its already high tariffs against the United States.

U.S. President Donald Trump looks forward to speaking with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi about a recent increase in its already high tariffs against the United States, he said on the social network Twitter on Thursday.

"This is unacceptable and the tariffs must be withdrawn," Trump added.

