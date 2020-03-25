Prince Charles tests positive for coronavirus

Prince Charles, heir apparent to the throne of England and the Prince of Wales, has been tested positive for coronavirus.

"The Prince of Wales has tested positive for coronavirus. He has been displaying mild symptoms but otherwise remains in good health and has been working from home throughout the last few days as usual," says an official statement.

Reports said that Prince Charles and and his wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall are now self-isolating at Balmoral Castle in Scotland. The Duchess has tested negative for the virus.

The Queen saw her son last on March 12, "but also remains in good health", BBC quoted Buckingham Palace as saying.

It has not been ascertained as to from whom the prince caught the virus as he attended several engagements during recent weeks.

ALSO READ: Coronavirus: Banks cut operations to fight Covid-19; check new timings of SBI, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank

ALSO READ: $20 trillion lawsuit against China! US group says coronavirus is bioweapon