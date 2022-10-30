Putin won't stay in power, officials discussing his replacement, claims top Ukrainian official

Russian President Vladimir Putin won't survive the Ukraine war and his officials are discussing his replacement, a top Ukrainian official has claimed. Ukraine's chief of defence intelligence Major General Kyrylo Budanov said that senior Russian officials are actively discussing Putin's replacement. He believes Putin will not be able to stay in power, according to The Mirror.

The report also stated that plans are already being discussed to depose Putin. “It's unlikely that he will survive it. And currently, there are active discussions happening in Russia about who'd be there to replace him,” Major general Kyrylo Budanov said.

The official further said that Kyiv is aiming to retake Kherson by the end of November as Russia continues to experience setbacks on the Ukrainian battlefield. He said Ukraine would even make an attempt to retake Crimea, which was annexed by Russia in 2014.

This comes just days after Russia claimed that Ukraine had carried out a 'massive' drone attack on the Black Sea Fleet in the Crimean port city of Sevastopol.

Ukraine recently launched an eastward counteroffensive as Russian forces retreated from Kherson. However, after Ukraine's counter-attack, Putin launched massive missile and drone strikes destroying power and infrastructures in key cities. The missile and drone strikes have disabled more than 40% of Ukraine's power generation capacity, resulting in energy rationing and blackouts across the country.

Former MI6 chief Sir Alex Younger said Putin is in danger of being outflanked by the very political constituency he created. "The chauvinistic, nationalistic, arguably fascistic, right-wing that was his support base and is now castigating him for not going far and hard enough," Younger, who was MI6 chief from 2014 to 2020, said in an interview.

