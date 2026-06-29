Qatar Emir’s $500 million superyacht Al Lusail returns after luxury refit worth $35 million

Al Lusail, the 404-foot flagship yacht of Qatar’s Emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, has returned to service after an extensive seven-month refit ahead of the 2026 summer season. Built by Lürssen and valued at roughly $500 million, the yacht is nearing a decade in service and appears to have entered what could be seen as a new phase since her delivery in 2017.

Advertisement

Lürssen Yachts said Al Lusail has now returned to service, with the yard period likely spent within the Bremen/Lemwerder part of the Lürssen network. With a volume of 8,489GT, Al Lusail is among the largest yachts ever built, and the length of the refit reflects the scale of the vessel and the work involved.

Royal ownership

Designed by H2 Yacht Design on the exterior and March & White on the interior, the six-deck yacht belongs to the Al Thani Royal family of Qatar. The same royal household made headlines a year ago after handing the United States one of its Boeing 747 jets, which is being prepared to serve as a temporary Air Force One.

Advertisement

READ THIS: Trump unveils new Air Force One gifted by Qatar, set for service next month

Al Lusail was last seen in Málaga in mid-November 2025 and was likely refitted at the Bremen/Lemwerder facilities, among the few capable of handling superyachts measuring more than 100 metres. She left Lemwerder on June 20, 2026, headed south and reached Gibraltar on June 26.

Upgradation needed

Lürssen did not disclose the exact scope of the refit. However, the work appears to have included technical and class checks, inspections of the hull and underwater gear, work on the propellers and rudders, generator servicing, HVAC attention and automation updates.

The cosmetic work would also have been substantial. A full hull repaint, teak work across six decks, and attention to façade and glazing details would account for a significant part of the yard period. On yachts of this size, paint work is particularly time-consuming because of the preparation involved, and such jobs can run to upwards of $15 million.

Advertisement

Amenities in yatch

One of Al Lusail’s defining features is its large glass façades, which stretch across the superstructure, provide panoramic views and bring in natural light. The combination of glass, curves, lighting and finish quality adds to the complexity and cost of maintenance.

While the interiors of the privately owned yacht remain closely guarded, the refit may also have included work on guest spaces, including fabrics, carpets, loose furniture and lighting. The interior is said to be centred around a dramatic central atrium intended to create a sense of openness and avoid the long-corridor layout often seen on very large vessels.

ALSO READ: Khamenei funeral: Bihar Governor, MoS External Affairs to represent India

The yacht can accommodate up to 36 guests in 18 suites and has quarters for 56 crew. Its list of amenities includes a beach club, pools, Jacuzzis, a helipad, cinema, gym, beauty salon, spa, wellness areas, and barbecue spaces.

Cost of refit

The refit is estimated to have cost around $35 million. Powered by twin MTU diesel engines, Al Lusail can reach a top speed of 19 knots, carries 500,000 litres of fuel and has a range of about 4,500 nautical miles. With the refit complete, the yacht is back in service for the season, along with its custom Compass limousine tenders and 8.2-metre D-RIB.