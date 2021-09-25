Quad nations vow to donate 1.2 bn COVID-19 vaccine doses globally

The Quad nations - India, United States, Australia and Japan - have pledged to donate over 1.2 billion COVID-19 vaccines globally. The countries have agreed to this in addition to the vaccines that are financed through the COVAX initiative.

The Quad countries explained that 7.9 crore COVID-19 vaccines doses have already been distributed to the Indo-Pacific region, according to a joint statement released by the White House on Friday.

The first-ever in-person Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (Quad) Leaders' Summit was held on Friday. The event was hosted by US President Joe Biden in Washington DC. It saw participation from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Japan's Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga.

The Quad joint statement read, "In addition to doses financed through COVAX, Australia, India, Japan, and the United States have pledged to donate more than 1.2 billion doses globally of safe and effective COVID-19 vaccines".

"We launched the Quad Vaccine Experts Group, comprised of top experts from our respective governments, charged with building strong ties and better aligning our plans to support Indo-Pacific health security and COVID-19 response," the statement further added. It further stated that the partnership on COVID-19 relief and response marks a historic new focus for Quad countries.

The Quad leaders also noted that they are committed to better prepare for the next pandemic.

"Quad leaders commit to better preparations for the next pandemic. We will continue to build coordination for health-security efforts in the Indo-Pacific, and we will jointly conduct at least one pandemic preparedness tabletop or exercise in 2022," the leaders mentioned in the joint statement.

The Quad nations also welcomed India's announcement to resume exports of safe and effective COVID-19 vaccines.

The statement noted that Japan will continue to help regional countries procure effective, safe and quality-assured coronavirus vaccines through $3.3 billion in the COVID-19 Crisis Response Emergency Support Loan program.

While Australia will deliver $212 million in grant aid for the purpose of purchasing vaccines for Southeast Asian and the Pacific nations. The country will also provide $210 million to support last-mile vaccine rollouts. Australia is expected to lead in coordinating Quad's last-mile delivery efforts in South Asia and the Pacific.

