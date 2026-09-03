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Quote of the Day by Steve Jobs: ‘Design is not just what it looks like and feels like. Design is how it works'

Quote of the Day by Steve Jobs: ‘Design is not just what it looks like and feels like. Design is how it works'

Steve Jobs (1955-2011) was an American entrepreneur, inventor, and business magnate best known as the co-founder of Apple. Jobs played a key role in revolutionising personal computing, smartphones, digital music, and animation.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Sep 3, 2026 7:30 AM IST
Quote of the Day by Steve Jobs: ‘Design is not just what it looks like and feels like. Design is how it works'Steve Jobs, co-founder of Apple

"Design is not just what it looks like and feels like. Design is how it works.” A timeless quote by Steve Jobs, co-founder of Apple.

Steve Jobs meant that true design is not a superficial skin or a decorative wrapper, but the fundamental integration of a product's purpose, engineering, and utility.

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Who was Steve Jobs?

Steve Jobs (1955-2011) was an American entrepreneur, inventor, and business magnate best known as the co-founder of Apple. Widely regarded as one of the greatest innovators in technology history, Jobs played a key role in revolutionising personal computing, smartphones, digital music, and animation.

Under his leadership, Apple introduced iconic products such as the iPhone, iPad, iPod, and MacBook, transforming the company into one of the world’s most valuable brands.

Apart from Apple, Jobs also acquired and transformed Pixar Animation Studios, which later became a major force in the global animation industry.

When was this quote said by Steve Jobs?

Steve Jobs said this in November 2003 during an interview with The New York Times. The interview took place around the second anniversary of the original iPod's release.

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What does this quote mean?

This quote challenges the common misconception that design is merely a superficial cosmetic layer or an artistic wrapper applied to a product at the end of its development. Steve Jobs argues that true design is an active, problem-solving discipline that dictates a product's fundamental purpose, engineering, and utility.

Under this philosophy, a product cannot be considered well-designed if it is beautiful but frustrating, confusing, or inefficient to use; its aesthetic appeal must flow naturally from how elegantly it solves human friction. 

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Sep 3, 2026 7:30 AM IST
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