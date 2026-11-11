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Quote of the Day by Steve Jobs: 'Innovation distinguishes between a leader and a follower'

Quote of the Day by Steve Jobs: 'Innovation distinguishes between a leader and a follower'

Steve Jobs (1955-2011) was an American entrepreneur, inventor, and business magnate best known as the co-founder of Apple. Jobs played a key role in revolutionising personal computing, smartphones, digital music, and animation.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Nov 11, 2026 7:30 AM IST
Quote of the Day by Steve Jobs: 'Innovation distinguishes between a leader and a follower'Steve Jobs (1955-2011) was an American entrepreneur, inventor, and business magnate best known as the co-founder of Apple

"Innovation distinguishes between a leader and a follower.” A timeless quote by Steve Jobs, co-founder of Apple.

Jobs used this mindset to guide Apple toward disruptive products—such as the personal computer, music player, and smartphone—rather than reacting to market competitors.

Who was Steve Jobs?

Steve Jobs (1955-2011) was an American entrepreneur, inventor, and business magnate best known as the co-founder of Apple. Widely regarded as one of the greatest innovators in technology history, Jobs played a key role in revolutionising personal computing, smartphones, digital music, and animation.

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Under his leadership, Apple introduced iconic products such as the iPhone, iPad, iPod, and MacBook, transforming the company into one of the world’s most valuable brands.

Apart from Apple, Jobs also acquired and transformed Pixar Animation Studios, which later became a major force in the global animation industry.

When was this quote said by Steve Jobs?

Steve Jobs popularised this idea in 2001.

While it is widely associated with him as a core personal philosophy, the exact phrasing became globally recognised after it was heavily featured as a defining insight in documentation of his management principles, such as in The Innovation Secrets of Steve Jobs.

What does this quote mean?

The quote means that true leaders do not wait for others to define the future; instead, they pave their own way through original thinking and bold risk-taking.

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While followers are content with copying established trends, staying within safe boundaries, and reacting to changes, leaders actively shape the world around them by introducing disruptive ideas and bringing them to life.

Ultimately, the quote emphasises that the willingness to create, experiment, and execute new concepts is the defining factor that separates those who guide a market or community from those who merely trail behind.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Nov 11, 2026 7:30 AM IST
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