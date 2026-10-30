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Quote of the Day by Warren Buffett: 'Risk comes from not knowing what you're doing'

Quote of the Day by Warren Buffett: 'Risk comes from not knowing what you're doing'

Known as the "Oracle of Omaha," Warren Buffett is one of the most successful investors of all time. Buffett chairs Berkshire Hathaway.  

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Oct 30, 2026 7:30 AM IST
Quote of the Day by Warren Buffett: 'Risk comes from not knowing what you're doing'Known as the "Oracle of Omaha," Warren Buffett is one of the most successful investors of all time. Buffett formerly chaired Berkshire Hathaway

“Risk comes from not knowing what you're doing,” said Warren Buffett.

Buffett argues that what many people call "risk" is actually just ignorance of the fundamentals. If you deeply understand a company's economics, competitive advantage, and valuation, the danger drops.

Who is Warren Buffett  

Known as the "Oracle of Omaha," Warren Buffett is one of the most successful investors of all time. Buffett formerly chaired Berkshire Hathaway.

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He also stood out for his long-term investment philosophy, often summarised by his preference for buying “wonderful companies at fair prices” and holding them indefinitely.

Buffett’s influence went well beyond returns. He championed the idea that immense wealth comes with a responsibility to give back, something he practised through his philanthropy and the Giving Pledge.

When was this quote said by Warren Buffett?  

Warren Buffett first said this during a 1993 speech to graduate students at Columbia University Business School.

Buffett has a deep history with Columbia University; he studied value investing there under his mentor, Benjamin Graham, in the early 1950s, which is why he frequently returned to speak to their business students.

What does this quote mean?

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Warren Buffett’s quote, “Risk comes from not knowing what you're doing,” highlights that financial danger does not stem from market volatility itself, but from an investor’s own ignorance. He asserts that true risk arises when people invest in businesses, assets, or industries they do not fully understand, effectively turning investing into blind gambling.

By thoroughly researching a company's fundamentals, competitive advantages, and intrinsic value, an investor can significantly minimize uncertainty. Ultimately, the quote serves as a powerful reminder to stay strictly within your "circle of competence" and prioritize deep knowledge over speculative trends.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Oct 30, 2026 7:30 AM IST
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