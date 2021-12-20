scorecardresearch
Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives
News
LATEST
World
Rafael Nadal tests positive for COVID-19 after Abu Dhabi event

Feedback

Rafael Nadal tests positive for COVID-19 after Abu Dhabi event

"I am having some unpleasant moments but I hope that I will improve little by little," Nadal said in a statement.

Spain's Rafael Nadal in action in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Photo: Reuters) Spain's Rafael Nadal in action in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Photo: Reuters)

Rafa Nadal has tested positive for COVID-19 upon arrival in Spain after making his comeback from injury in an exhibition event in Abu Dhabi last week, the Spaniard said on Monday.

"I am having some unpleasant moments but I hope that I will improve little by little. I am now homebound and have reported the result to those who have been in contact with me," Nadal said in a statement.

TAGS:

Videos