Rishi Sunak would lose UK leadership contest in final members' vote, shows poll

Rishi Sunak, frontrunner in the contest to become Britain's next prime minister, would lose to any of his remaining opponents if he makes it through to the final stage of the contest when rank and file party members get to vote, polling showed on Tuesday.

The YouGov poll of Conservative Party members showed Sunak would lose a runoff vote against either Kemi Badenoch, Liz Truss or Penny Mordaunt. The polling was published by Sky News.