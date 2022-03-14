Russia allows residents to get forex salary in foreign banks

Russian citizens will be allowed to deposit foreign currency in foreign bank accounts if it was received from non-residents as salary, dividend, coupon or rental payments, the finance ministry said on Monday.

Russian residents will also be allowed to send foreign currency to their foreign accounts to finance operations of their companies branches and representative offices abroad provided the amount of cash set does not exceed last year levels, the ministry said.

