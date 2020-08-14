Russia claims COVID-19 vaccine will provide protection for at least two years

The vaccine developed by Russia will offer protection from COVID-19 for at least two years, a top Russian official said. On August 12, Russia had announced that they had successfully invented the world's first COVID-19 vaccine.

"Effective period of the vaccine, its protective properties will last not during a short term, half a year - one year but for at least two years," said Alexander Gintsburg Russian news agency TASS reports LiveMint.

Gintsburg, the director of the Gamaleya National Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology,was heavily involved in the creation of the Russian vaccine.

Russian health officials have said the first batch of 'Sputnik V' vaccine would be rolled out in the next two weeks. Russian officials have rejected "groundless" safety concerns aired by some health experts over the approval process for the vaccine followed by the Russian administration.

"The first packages of the medical vaccine against the coronavirus infection will be received within the next two weeks, primarily for doctors, "Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said on Wednesday.

Russian health experts have recommended the vaccine for people between the ages of 18 to 60. They said that additional clinical studies need to be conducted before the vaccine can be declared safe for the elderly.

A top WHO official has said that the organisation is in touch with Russian officials to get "additional information to understand the status of that product, the trials that have been undertaken, and then what the next steps might be," according to the daily.

WHO clarified that 168 potential vaccines are being developed by countries across the world, only 28 of them have reached a point where they can be tested on humans.

