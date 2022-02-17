Russia has everything to invade Ukraine at short notice: NATO

Russia has everything in place to launch a full-scale invasion of Ukraine at short notice, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on Thursday.

"They have enough troops, enough capabilities to launch a full-fledged invasion of Ukraine with very little or no warning time," he told reporters at the alliance's headquarters in Brussels.

"That is what makes the situation so dangerous," he added.



