Russia-Ukraine crisis: India says situation on ground difficult, rapidly evolving 

Amid the deteriorating situation in Ukraine after Russian troops waged war early on Thursday, India's Foreign Secretary Harsh V Shringla said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to speak to Russian President Vladimir Putin shortly.

Speaking at a press briefing in New Delhi, Shringla informed that at the Cabinet Committee on Security meeting held earlier on Thursday, PM Modi stated that the topmost priority of the government is the safety and security of Indian nationals including students in Ukraine.

"Our focus in the UNSC is always been on de-escalation of tensions, diplomatic dialogue and emphasised on the existing agreements like the Minsk agreements, the Normandy format," Shringla added.

We will handle the evacuation with utmost precaution. Roadways have been mapped out to evacuate Indian nationals from Kyiv and reach safer places: Foreign Secretary Harsh V Shringla

Earlier today, PM Modi also met Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and other officials including Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to discuss the economic impact of the Russia-Ukraine crisis and ways to mitigate the impact of rising crude oil prices.

Shringla also added that a number of steps have been taken to deal with the emerging situation in Ukraine. "We started the registration of Indian nationals in Ukraine about a month ago. Based on online registration, we found that 20,000 Indian nationals were there."

He also informed that the situation on the ground is difficult and is rapidly evolving adding that 4,000 Indian nationals have already left Ukraine in the past few days. The MEA control room in Delhi has got 980 calls and 850 emails.

Shringla also said that External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar will speak to the foreign ministers of Poland, Romania, Slovakia and Hungary.

On the safety of Indian nationals, Shringla also added, "One important step we have taken is to pursue all universities in Ukraine to conduct online classes. PM Modi has specifically stated that the MEA should do everything possible for our citizens in Ukraine."

"Our Embassy in Ukraine continues to be functional. A number of advisories have been issued by embassies on the situation as it evolves. We're consulting universities, student contractors in the process of providing welfare and safety of our students," he added.

Russian forces fired missiles at several cities in Ukraine and landed troops on its coast on Thursday, officials and media said, after President Vladimir Putin authorised what he called a special military operation.

Ukrainian police and the state emergency service have stated that one of their military planes was shot down and five people were killed, as per Reuters. Separately, Russia's defence ministry said it had destroyed 74 above-ground military infrastructure facilities, including 11 aerodromes, the RIA news agency reported.