Russia-Ukraine war: Attack on Kyiv's Babyn Yar reminiscent of World War II

Russia widened its assault deep inside Ukraine, bombing civilian areas in two of its biggest cities-- Kyiv, and Kharkiv, with a population of almost three million and 1.4 million, respectively.



As several news reports showed, the Russians bombed Kyiv's main television and radio tower, near this historic Babyn Yar Holocaust memorial, which has left the Ukrainains with the grim reminder of the Nazi atrocities during the World War II.

The TV tower is located near the Babyn Yar Holocaust Memorial Center, where Nazis killed nearly 34,000 Jews over 36 hours in September 1941.

Ukraine's State Emergency Service said that five people were killed and another five injured in the attack on the Kyiv TV tower. It also reported that the broadcaster's control room was hit, and TV channels will not work "for some time."



The Memorial Cente strongly condemned Russia's actions, characterising them as a crime against humanity and calling Russia "the biggest instigator and initiator of war in the 21st century." The Centre, in a statement on Tuesday, said that "Nazis shot between 70,000 and 1,00,000 people at Babyn Yar, including nearly all of Kyiv's Jewish population, between 1941 and 1943." In the months following the massacre, German authorities stationed at Kyiv killed thousands more Jews at Babyn Yar and non-Jews including Roma, Communists, and Soviet prisoners of war in one of the largest mass murders at an individual location during World War II.

Ukrainian leaders compared Russia's attack on Kyiv to Nazi Germany's assault on the city in 1941. President Volodymyr Zelensky invoked World War II while speaking directly to the Russian people in a speech Friday morning as explosions were reported over the historic capital city.





To the world: what is the point of saying «never again» for 80 years, if the world stays silent when a bomb drops on the same site of Babyn Yar? At least 5 killed. History repeating… — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) March 1, 2022



Kyiv TV tower, which has just been hit by a Russian missile, is situated on the territory of Babyn Yar. On September 29-30, 1941, Nazis killed over 33 thousand Jews here. 80 years later, Russian Nazis strike this same land to exterminate Ukrainians. Evil and barbaric. — Dmytro Kuleba (@DmytroKuleba) March 1, 2022



Just now, a powerful barrage is underway. A missile hit the place where Babyn Yar memorial complex is located! Once again, these barbarians are murdering the victims of Holocaust! — Andriy Yermak (@AndriyYermak) March 1, 2022



Moreover, the Russian attacks hit a hospital in Kharkiv while a large convoy of armoured vehicles and artillery was seen just 17 miles (25 kms) from Kyiv's city centre, stretching for 40 miles, according to Maxar Technologies' analysis of satellite imagery.



Visuals widely shared on social media yesterday also showed the government headquarters in Kharkiv sufferring significant damage after a missile struck the building. Shelling in the city on Monday killed 17 people, the governor claimed.

Kyiv remained "a key goal" for the Russians, Zelenskyy said, noting that three missile strikes hit on Monday and that hundreds of saboteurs were roaming the city.



Further, Russian artillery hit a military base in Okhtyrka, a city between Kharkiv and Kyiv, where more than 70 Ukrainian soldiers were killed, as claimed by the Ukrainian government.