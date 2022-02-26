Russia-Ukraine war: Buildings painted to guide Russian bombers, citizens warned

As Russian forces close in on Ukraine's capital Kyiv, the city administration has issued a warning about painted markings on the roofs of buildings.

The Kyiv City administration has told citizens to look for and remove or cover any markings on the roofs of their buildings, according to The Kyiv Independent, which is Ukraine's English-language media outlet. It is believed that some symbols have been painted to guide Russian bombers.

It is believed that some signs have been painted to guide Russian bombers.

The Ukrainian Army said on Saturday that it has killed over 1,000 Russian soldiers amid heavy fighting in the war-torn country. However, the Russian military has not disclosed the count of casualties yet.

Meanwhile, the United Nations has said that 25 civilians had been killed and 102 wounded in the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Ukraine has also claimed that it has wrecked at least 516 armoured combat vehicles, 80 tanks, 20 cruise missiles, 10 aircraft, and seven helicopters, whereas the Russian Ministry of Defence said its troops have destroyed 211 military infrastructure facilities in Ukraine.

Russian and Ukrainian forces clashed on the Ukrainian capital's outskirts as authorities appealed to citizens to help defend Kyiv from advancing Russian troops. Several reports emerged early Saturday claiming fierce fighting in the region with "dozens of explosions [heard] in the last few minutes".

Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin appealed to the Ukrainian military to overthrow leadership and negotiate peace.

Meanwhile, the two countries are deliberating a place and time for holding talks, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy 's spokesman said on social media.