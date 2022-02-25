Russia-Ukraine war images: Satellite pics show civilians hit by Russian airstrikes

On Thursday, Russia had launched its attack on Ukraine. Now the first set of high-resolution satellite images of the Russian attack on Ukraine have emerged. The images show civilian apartments near airports in Ukraine which were hit during the Russian airstrikes.

Russia bomber jets on Thursday morning had attacked Chuhuiv airport which is near the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv. Satellite pictures provided by Space Company Planet Labs PBC display a large plume of smoke emerging from near the airport's runway. The images also show that the radar and possible air-defence systems at the airport were destroyed by the Russian jets on Thursday. Here is how the airport looked before the attack and after:

The airport is associated with the Training Brigade of Ukraine's Air Force. The airport had suffered major damage during the Russian airstrike. Smoke can clearly be seen above the runway here:

On Thursday, some videos went viral on social media which claimed that civilian apartments near the airport had also suffered damage during the Russian airstrike.

Another satellite image provided by Space Company Planet Labs PBC, which was collected hours after the attack on the airports, gives a visual confirmation that apartments were hit. It shows a firetruck fire truck deployed to control the fire at a near apartment. It was reported that several civilians were reportedly injured during the airstrike.

Here are more images showing Russia's attack on Ukraine provided by Maxar Technologies:

Meanwhile, Ukrainian police and the state emergency service on Thursday stated that a Ukrainian military plane was shot down and five people were killed, reported Reuters. Russia's defence ministry stated on Thursday it had destroyed 74 above-ground military infrastructure facilities in Ukraine, including 11 aerodromes, reported RIA news agency.

