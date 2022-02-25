Russia-Ukraine war: Video of heavy gunfire in Sumy goes viral

Social media is deluged with several images and videos of Russia's offensive in many parts of Ukraine, the latest one being a video of Sumy, capital of Sumy Oblast in north-eastern Ukraine, going up in flames. In the video doing rounds on social media, heavy gunfire can be heard in the background.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky ordered a full military mobilisation on Thursday as the country fronted a large-scale invasion by Russian soldiers.

Conscripts, as well as reservists in all provinces, will be called up, as per the decree issued by the Ukrainian presidency, which is in effect for 90 days.

Meanwhile, Russian troops plan to encircle Kyiv, sources in Ukraine told India Today TV, adding that the soldiers plan to sever the capital's food and electricity supply.

Russia is compiling a list of pro-Russian leaders who will be ensconced in Kyiv after Russia takes over Ukraine.

Thus far, attacks in Ukraine have left 137 civilians as well as military personnel dead and 316 injured, a day after Russia invaded Ukraine.