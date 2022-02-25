Russia-Ukraine war: What is NATO, what’s its role in the conflict

The North Atlantic Treaty Organisation or NATO that is caught in the eye of the Russia-Ukraine storm was eyed to play a significant role in preventing the conflict and deter war. And, nyet!

Truth be known that neither Ukraine nor Russia is a member of NATO but yet, the organisation is thought to be behind the crisis.

NATO, its role, and its ineffectiveness in protecting Ukraine that has been wanting to be part of the organisation for more than a decade — are seen as a catalyst for the Russian invasion.

What is NATO?

NATO is an organisation that aims to “guarantee the freedom and security of its members through political and military means”. Its members include 30 nations such as the US, the United Kingdom, Canada, Germany, France, Portugal, Spain, and Turkey.

Its purpose, as mentioned on its website, can be divided into two parts – political and military. Under its political purposes, NATO enables members to consult and cooperate on defence and security-related issues to “solve problems, build trust and prevent conflict”.

Under military, it says it is “committed to the peaceful resolution of disputes”. If diplomatic efforts fail, it has the military power to undertake crisis-management operations, it states.

If a NATO member country is invaded then it will be seen as an invasion of all member countries and henceforth, action will be taken against it.

Why is NATO not defending Ukraine?

Simply because Ukraine is not a member of NATO yet.

Ukraine has been wanting to be a member since 2008, and membership was promised. Former US President George W Bush pushed for Ukraine’s inclusion under the Membership Action Plan (MAP) essential for becoming a member. However, France and Germany, citing certain eligibility criteria, blocked the move.

So, Article 5 that promises ‘the principle of collective defence’ does not apply to Ukraine, which is not a member but an ally.

Ukraine had joined a NATO group called North Atlantic Cooperation Council in 1991 and signed the Partnership for Peace in 1994. Ukraine also applied for NATO membership, which is still pending. Ukraine President Volodymyr Oleksandrovych Zelenskyy had recently appealed to expedite the MAP decision.

Now, Russia too had signed up for the NACC and the Partnership for Peace but it never applied for NATO membership. After the collapse of the Soviet Union, Russia and NATO formed a consultation forum called the NATO-Russia Council (NRC). However, following the Kosovo crisis of 1999, military action against Georgia in 2008, and the annexation of Crimea in 2014, NATO removed Russia from the cooperation council.

With Russia and the US moving in polarising directions, the US-dominated NATO and Russia’s relationship became more and more tumultuous.

Why does Ukraine want to be a part of NATO?

Ukraine can be broadly divided into eastern and western parts, with the former being closer to Russia and the latter aligned to the European Union. Russia-supported rebels dominate vast regions of the eastern Ukraine territories. More recently, Russia recognised Donetsk and Luhansk regions as separate regions.

Russia has a huge army and the Ukrainian army is less than half of it. Russia’s defence budget is also 10 times that of Ukraine’s.

Needless to say, Ukraine faces an army it will not be able to tackle itself. Hence it needs the support of an organisation such as NATO that promises a defence alliance for its member countries.

What is NATO’s role in the conflict?

NATO has since its inception, gradually continued to expand. Russian President Vladimir Putin has objected to the expansion in its own backyard. He believes that the US is at its doorstep with missiles and it is akin to deploying missiles at the Canada or Mexico border. If Ukraine becomes a NATO member, Russia will be circled.

There is no comparison between the NATO alliance’s army and Russia’s, which is only a fraction of the former.

Putin is demanding a guarantee from NATO that Ukraine would not be a member. He wants the expansion in Eastern Europe to stop and also NATO to stop the deployment of weapons in its neighbourhood.

Russia has also challenged the membership of 14 countries that were part of the Warsaw Pact, signed in 1955 in response to the formation of NATO, to provide military protection to member countries. The disintegration of the Soviet Union made the treaty redundant.

