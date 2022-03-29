Russia would use nukes only if there's 'threat to existence': Kremlin spokesperson

Russia would resort to nuclear weapons only in the case of a “threat to the existence” of the country, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told PBS in an interview on Monday.

“We have a security concept that very clearly states that only when there is a threat for existence of the state, in our country, we can use and we will actually use nuclear weapons to eliminate the threat for the existence of our country,” Peskov said.

Further, Peskov called comments made by the US President Joe Biden on Putin as "quite alarming" and a "personal insult". Biden on the weekend had said that Russian President Vladimir Putin "cannot remain in power".

Peskov’s remarks about the use of nuclear weapons came several days after he made similar comments in an interview with CNN's Christiane Amanpour.

During that interview, Peskov repeatedly refused to rule out that Russia would consider using nuclear weapons. Asked under what conditions Putin would use Russia's nuclear capability, Peskov replied, "if it is an existential threat for our country, then it can be."

"We have a concept of domestic security, and it's public. You can read all the reasons for nuclear arms to be used," Peskov said. "So, if it is an existential threat for our country, then it can be used in accordance with our concept."

Pentagon spokesman John Kirby called Moscow's rhetoric on potential use of nuclear weapons "dangerous" and that "it's not the way a responsible nuclear power should act".

Kirby said that Pentagon officials "haven't seen anything that would lead us to conclude that we need to change our strategic deterrent posture. We monitor this as best we can every day," he added.

Days after Russian troops invaded Ukraine, Putin announced on February 28 that he had put the country's strategic nuclear forces on high alert in a move that sparked global alarm.

In February, Putin said in a televised statement, "No matter who tries to stand in our way or all the more so create threats for our country and our people, they must know that Russia will respond immediately, and the consequences will be such as you have never seen in your entire history."





(With agency inputs)