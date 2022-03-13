scorecardresearch
Russian central bank decides not to reopen stock market trading next week

The apex bank of the country said the foreign exchange market, money market and repo market would open at 0700 GMT from March 14-18.

A Russian state flag flies over the Central Bank headquarters in Moscow, Russia March 29, 2021. A sign reads: "Bank of Russia". (Photo: Reuters) A Russian state flag flies over the Central Bank headquarters in Moscow, Russia March 29, 2021. A sign reads: "Bank of Russia". (Photo: Reuters)

Russia's central bank on Saturday said it has decided not to reopen stock market trading on the Moscow Exchange from March 14-18, with the exception of some non-open-market transactions and transactions using the SPFI payment system.

It said the foreign exchange market, money market and repo market would open at 0700 GMT on those days. The bank said it would announce the operating mode for the following week at a later date.

