Russian President Vladimir Putin may attend G20 Summit in India in September

Russian President Vladimir Putin may attend the G20 Summit in India, which is scheduled to take place in India in September this year. However, no decision has yet been made, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Monday.

On being asked if Putin's participation in the Summit in India was being considered, the Kremlin spokesman said, "It cannot be ruled out."

"But no decision has been made yet," Peskov clarified, Russian news agency Tass reported.

Russia continues its full participation in the G20 format, we intend to continue it, Peskov added.

Last year, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov headed the Russian delegation at the G20 leaders' forum. In 2020 and 2021 Putin took part in the G20 Summits via video link, and in 2019 he came to the meeting of heads of state, which was held in Japan.

G20 or the Group of 20 is an intergovernmental forum of the world's major developed and developing economies.

The members represent around 85 per cent of the global GDP, over 75 per cent of the global trade, and about two-thirds of the world population.

The grouping comprises Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, the UK, the US and the European Union (EU).

Lavrov attended a two-day meeting of the G20 foreign ministers in New Delhi earlier this month.

The meeting took place amid Russia's escalating confrontation with the Western powers over the Ukraine conflict and India's diplomatic tightrope walk on the issue.

