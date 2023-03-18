S Jaishankar takes a jibe at Rahul Gandhi; says 'for him China is harmony, and India is discord'

Dr S Jaishankar, India's foreign minister, took a jibe at opposition leader Rahul Gandhi. Jaishankar said that for Gandhi, "China is harmony and India is discord."

"A lot of it is politics. I am troubled as a citizen of India when I see someone drooling over China. Rahul Gandhi's one word for China is harmony and for India its discord," Jaishankar said in a sharp attack on Rahul Gandhi's China remarks.

The foreign minister also noted that India's relationship with China is "very fragile" and "challenging."

He said that the China situation is very fragile and the situation is very challenging. "You cannot violate agreements and pretend that everything is normal."

Jaishankar also said that ties with China would not be normal if border agreements are breached. "There will be no normal ties with China if border agreements are breached," he added.

He added, "You have to mutually agree on patrolling in certain areas. In the 1970s, we chose areas where we wouldn't patrol."

Speaking about the rise of India, Jaishankar said, "I think we have today set ourselves up. China did that."

He also stressed that India needs to build deep industrial strengths and technologies.

"We don't have deep industrial strengths or technology like China. Countries have to build deep strengths for aspirations," he highlighted.

Jaishankar also spoke about areas where India has fallen short.

"When you speak of comprehensive national power, nobody would dispute that there are many areas where we have fallen short. This country is today making efforts. It is a small but very important change. This country, society is changing. We are getting global and faster. Society has changed and is interacting in a different way," EAM Jaishankar said.

The external affairs minister also spoke about the revival of the QUAD.

"Today, you have the QUAD because you have the government today that can stand up for it. It should not be seen as a treaty or alliance," he said.

He further said, "It took a decade for the QUAD to be revived. The fact that it meets the agenda, I feel it is moving well. It is flexible and creative."