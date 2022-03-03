Sanctions on India likely for missile purchase from Russia? Here’s what US says

US diplomat Donald Lu said on Wednesday that the Biden administration is looking whether to apply or waive sanctions on India for the purchase of the S-400 Triumf missile defence system from Russia. He also said that India is likely to be worried about its defence deals with Russia in the coming months and years, which will be impacted due to the mounting sanctions. Lu added that it is unlikely for Russia to be able to make new sales or provide maintenance to its existing customers.

"My view is that it's going to be very hard for anyone to buy major weapon systems from Moscow in the coming months and years, given sweeping financial sanctions that the administration, with the support of Congress has levelled...I would guess that India is one of those countries worried about that," Lu said, as mentioned in a report by news agency ANI.

India is one of the largest importers of Russian arms. India recently cancelled orders for MiG-29 fighter aircraft, helicopters and anti-tank weapons, he said, further adding that the sanctions might motivate other countries to follow suit, the news agency reported.

Lu’s comments came after India was criticised by both Republicans and Democrats for abstaining from voting at the UN to rebuke Russia’s invasion. India was among 35 nations to abstain.

The diplomat said that the Biden administration is yet to decide on applying sanctions on India under the Countering America's Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA). He said that India is a “really important security partner” and that the US values the partnership.

Lu also said that the US is trying to urge India to take a ‘clear position’ on the Russia-Ukraine war. The diplomat said that India’s position arises from two things – to be able to leave the possibility of a diplomatic resolution open, and the 18,000 students still stuck in Ukraine, as mentioned in the report.

Even without a clear position, Lu said, some evolution can be seen such as India’s humanitarian aid to Ukraine, and its call to all states to abide by the UN Charter to respect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of other states.

