Saudi Arabia announces transfer of 4% Aramco shares to sovereign wealth fund

Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman announced the transfer of 4% of Saudi Aramco shares to the Public Investment Fund, Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund, state news agency SPA reported on Sunday.

The crown prince said the state remains the largest shareholder in Saudi Aramco after the transfer process, as it owns more than 94% of the company's shares.

