Shelling on line of contact in eastern Ukraine resumes: Report

Earlier, President Vladimir Putin recognised two separatist regions in eastern Ukraine as independent on Monday.

Shelling resumed on the line of contact between government and separatist forces in eastern Ukraine on Tuesday morning according to the Organization of Security and Cooperation in Europe, a diplomatic source said.

The conflict in eastern Ukraine has been thrust to the forefront of a standoff between Russia and the West and Kyiv after President Vladimir Putin recognised two separatist regions in eastern Ukraine as independent on Monday.

