Ship blocking Suez Canal re-floats after 6 days of attempts to dislodge it

The stranded container ship blocking the Suez Canal was re-floated on Monday and is currently being secured, Inch Cape Shipping Services said in a post on Twitter.

The Suez Canal Authority had earlier said in a statement that tugging operations to free the ship had resumed.

BREAKING : EVER GIVEN ship has been UNSTUCK & Moving into #Suez Canal after 6 Days!! Egyptian crew managed to float it moments ago. It's 5:42 am there: pic.twitter.com/GoMlYjQerL - Joyce Karam (@Joyce_Karam) March 29, 2021

