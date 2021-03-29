scorecardresearch
Ship blocking Suez Canal re-floats after 6 days of attempts to dislodge it

The stranded container ship blocking the Suez Canal was re-floated on Monday and is currently being secured, Inch Cape Shipping Services said in a post on Twitter.

The Suez Canal Authority had earlier said in a statement that tugging operations to free the ship had resumed.

