Shooting at US Virginia Walmart store, multiple fatalities reported

There are multiple fatalities reported in an active shooter incident at US Walmart store in Chesapeake, Virginia late on Tuesday. As per the City of Chesapeake, the gunman who shot and killed multiple people is reportedly dead.

The City of Chesapeake tweeted, "Chesapeake Police confirm an active shooter incident with fatalities at the Walmart on Sam's Circle. The shooter is deceased."

Chesapeake Police confirm an active shooter incident with fatalities at the Walmart on Sam’s Circle. The shooter is deceased. Follow us here for the only official updates. Our first responders are well-trained and prepared to respond; please give them space to do so. — City of Chesapeake (@AboutChesapeake) November 23, 2022

The official Twitter handle of the City of Chesapeake has assured that its responders are well-trained and prepared to respond, hence people should give them the space to do so.

(More details to follow)



Also read: Elon Musk hints at return of former US president Donald Trump On Twitter, takes a poll

Also read: US visa: Interview wait time goes up to almost 1,000 days for B1, B2 applicants in India; embassy cites staff shortage