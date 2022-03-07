Singapore, Mexico, Brazil most tired countries in the world 

Singapore is the most fatigued nation in the world, according to research by Sleepseeker, a manufacturing firm. Singapore has a fatigue score of 7.20, followed by Mexico with 7.01, and Brazil with 6.28. Other nations included in the top 10 are the United States (5.57), Japan, (5.32), United Kingdom (4.82), New Zealand (4.74), Australia (4.72), China (4.59), and Canada (4.39).



Sleepseeker said the list is based on several factors, such as the number of hours worked per year, average screen time per day, and if people get the recommended eight hours of sleep in each country.



The report said not getting enough sleep impacts our ability to work. Adults report sleeping less than the 7-9 hours per day as recommended by the National Sleep Federation. Sleep is important as it gives our bodies and minds more time to rest and recover. With an aim to lessen the burden of sleep disorders, World Sleep Day is celebrated on March 18, every year.



Singapore was placed second in the countries with the highest average annual working hours at 2,238. Mexico landed on top, only a few hours above Singapore with 2,255. China was third with 2,174.







Staring at screens for an extended period affects a person’s sleep. "The harmful blue light screens emit can make it difficult for people to enter deep restorative sleep," the report said.



Brazil was placed first with its citizens averaging nine hours and 29 minutes on the Internet every day, followed by Mexico which had an average of eight hours and one minute per day. Sleep is essential for any hard-working employee – impacting both mental and physical health.



Singaporeans had an average of seven hours and two minutes of Internet time every day, placing third on Sleepseeker's list.



"By limiting the amount of time spent on the Internet or looking at screens, Singaporeans would be able to get much better-quality sleep and reduce their feelings of fatigue," said the research.



The report recommends getting into a regular sleep routine, going to bed and getting up at the same time each day for better sleep. "This trains your body to recognise that it is time to rest, helping you to drift and achieve longer stretches of deep, restorative sleep," the report said.