Skip Bali? This quiet Asian nation offers Indians visa-free travel and fuel cheaper than water

Travel content creator Ankita Kumar recently highlighted these features through her Instagram reel after visiting the country, drawing attention for its unusual mix of affordability and natural beauty, offering a glimpse into its low-cost lifestyle.

Fuel Cheaper Than Water

Kumar said Brunei’s subsidised fuel prices make it one of the few places where petrol can cost less than bottled water. “While the whole world is fighting for fuel, in this country fuel is cheaper than water, and it is one of the least visited countries in the world,” she said in her Instagram reel.

The country’s economy is built around oil and natural gas, which supports extensive subsidies for residents. Kumar added that Brunei is among the world’s wealthiest countries and that people there do not pay taxes.

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Free Education, $1 Hospital Care

Beyond fuel, the creator pointed to Brunei’s public welfare model. “Education is almost free, and hospital bills are just $1 in government hospitals,” she said.

Brunei also has a distinctly low-key travel experience. Kumar described it as one of the quietest countries she has visited, saying that even a “busy” crossing can appear nearly empty. “In this country there are no big ‘must-do’ checklists, no chaos, no rush. And maybe that’s exactly what makes it so interesting. Life here moves very differently,” she said.

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What Indian Travellers Can Expect

She also shared that nearly 70 per cent of Brunei is covered by forest, making rainforests, mosques and river-based sightseeing central to the destination’s appeal. Kumar noted that the country has little nightlife and that alcohol is banned for locals.

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“For Indians the country is visa-free for 3 days, which is more than enough to explore,” she said. Travellers should still verify the latest entry rules with Brunei’s official immigration authorities before booking, as visa policies can change.

Flights From India

Indian travellers can fly directly to Brunei from Chennai, with the journey taking about five hours. Royal Brunei Airlines operates the direct service, while travellers from other Indian cities can connect through carriers such as Singapore Airlines, AirAsia and Malaysia Airlines.

One-way fares generally begin at around ₹17,000 to ₹21,000, depending on the season and travel dates.