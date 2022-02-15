South Korean stocks flat due to Ukraine tensions, US rate hike bets

Round-up of South Korean financial markets:



** South Korean shares were flat on Tuesday, as investors were cautious amid tensions surrounding Ukraine and debates about more aggressive US interest rate hikes. The Korean won weakened on higher demand for safe-havens, while the benchmark bond yield fell.

** By 0209 GMT, the benchmark KOSPI was nearly unchanged at 2,704.71, following a 1.57% decline on Monday.



** Among the heavyweights, Samsung Electronics rose 0.14%, while battery maker LG Energy Solution and chip maker SK Hynix fell 1.19% and 3.02%, respectively.



** Tensions in eastern Europe persisted, with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy calling on citizens to fly the country's flags from buildings and sing the national anthem in unison on Feb. 16, a date that some Western media have cited as a possible start of a Russian invasion.

** Elsewhere, hawkish Federal Reserve official James Bullard on Monday reiterated calls for a faster pace of interest rate hikes ahead of the March meeting.

** "Investors seem to be taking a wait-and-see stance amid geopolitical uncertainties and caution over the minutes of the Federal Open Market Committee's January meeting due on Wednesday," said Na Jeong-hwan, an analyst at Cape Investment & Securities.

** Foreigners were net sellers of 64.3 billion won ($53.67 million) worth of shares on the main board.

** The won was quoted at 1,198.5 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.62% lower than its previous close.



** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,198.1 per dollar, down 0.1% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,197.9.

** In money and debt markets, March futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.07 point to 107.53.

** The benchmark 10-year yield fell by 0.5 basis points to 2.702%.